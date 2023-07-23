Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 20,277 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

