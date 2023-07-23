Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

