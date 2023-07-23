Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $224.58 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $224,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.58. The company has a market cap of $452.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
