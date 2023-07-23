Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 819.0% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $68.41 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

