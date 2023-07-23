Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,435.34 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,356.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,340.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 77.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

