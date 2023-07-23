Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

