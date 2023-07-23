Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $228.26 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.