Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $212.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.57 and a 200 day moving average of $211.55. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

