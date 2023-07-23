Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,449 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $115.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.