Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,119 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $123.65 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

