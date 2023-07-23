Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 61,398 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,398 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,819,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,465,000 after buying an additional 1,032,819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,686,000 after buying an additional 738,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after buying an additional 754,171 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

