Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,393 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $544.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.77 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $571.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $18,283,263. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

