Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,970 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,558.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,186 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 963.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 182,375 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,670,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.56. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.79.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

