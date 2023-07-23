Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $215.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.24.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

