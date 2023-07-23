Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

