Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXC opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.