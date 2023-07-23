Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 34,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 154.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $211.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

