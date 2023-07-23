Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,378 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,906,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,431,000 after buying an additional 775,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 275,049 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,521,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after buying an additional 227,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 226,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

