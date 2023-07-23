Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 454 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

