Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,112 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

