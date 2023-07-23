Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 847 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after buying an additional 566,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.78. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.