Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $249.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.29 and its 200 day moving average is $230.98. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

