John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBT has been the topic of several research reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:JBT opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

