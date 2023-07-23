Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 517,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

