Julie Hambleton Sells 2,418 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $70,871.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,648 shares in the company, valued at $136,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julie Hambleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $64,608.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.