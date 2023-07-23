Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 5,696,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after buying an additional 933,452 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 170,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 47,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Kanzhun Trading Down 0.5 %

BZ stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.