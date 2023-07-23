Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of KRTX opened at $205.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.59 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.95) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

