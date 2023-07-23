Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $8.27 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.94. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

