Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,285,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 776.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

