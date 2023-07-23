Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $57.10 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

