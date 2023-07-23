Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,652 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 369,899 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 50,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

