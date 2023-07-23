Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stake Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lufax were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $29,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $21,711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Lufax Profile

(Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.