Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 7,203 Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In related news, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $32.36 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $636.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Featured Articles

