Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $206,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $158,312,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $6,377,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $223.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.02.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.