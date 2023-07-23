Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $247,000 in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $215.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average is $185.19. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.