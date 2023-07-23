Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.47. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.46 and a twelve month high of $164.60.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

