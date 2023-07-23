Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.39. The company has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

