Matisse Capital Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

