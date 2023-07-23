Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Maximus by 1,722.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 603,270 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after buying an additional 36,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

