Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MPW opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

