Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.