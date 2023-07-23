Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 17,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Microsoft by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 1,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 45.2% in the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.15.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

