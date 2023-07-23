Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 31.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 17,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 1,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.15.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

