Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.15.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

