Monument Capital Management Has $8.43 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.15.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

