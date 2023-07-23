Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Raja Akram Sells 13,500 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 399,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.