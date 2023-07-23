MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MYR Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

