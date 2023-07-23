National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 168,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $21,037,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

