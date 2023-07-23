New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $196,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,199 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,819 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

New Relic stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 35.50% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

