New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,960 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

NYSE DY opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

